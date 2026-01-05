Man pistol whipped, French bulldog stolen in Miramar, police say

An investigation is underway in Miramar after police said a man was pistol whipped and had his French bulldog stolen overnight.

Few details have been released, but police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert indicating possible gunfire in a neighborhood in the 3100 block of Southwest 128th Terrace.

When police arrived, they said officers located evidence consistent with the ShotSpotter alert and shell casing were found.

A male victim located at the scene sustained injuries as a result of being pistol whipped, police said.

He was evaluated at the scene and was cleared by Miramar Fire Rescue, according to police.

He remained at the scene and has been cooperating fully with the investigation, police added.

In addition, the victim said several people arrived in the area and took his French bulldog. That dog, police said, was later recovered in the area.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information was released.