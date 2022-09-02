Facing multiple molestation charges, victim says Miramar man also "committed sex act on bird"

MIAMI - A Miramar man is facing felony charges after being accused of molesting children on separate occasions. One of the children told police he had also "committed a sex act on a bird."

Police said that three juvenile victims told their older brother and father that Angel Nazario, 26, sexually assaulted them back in 2016 and 2017 at Nazario's house while his mother babysat them after school.

The arrest report said Nazario would expose himself and have the children touch him.

Police said a fourth juvenile victim came forward during the investigation and made similar accusations against Nazario.

One of the victims told police that Nazario also committed a sexual act on a bird.

The arrest report also said that Nazario gave one of the children video games in return.

Police said all incidents occurred at Nazario's home. "On some occasions, victims were inside of Nazario's closet as the acts occurred with the other victims," authorities said.

Nazario surrendered to authorities on Thursday, September 1 to Miami Gardens police.

Police said that, "Due to defs (Nazario's) disability, his legal counsel invoked his constitutional rights. Therefore, no statement was obtained."

Nazario is at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.