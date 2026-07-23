Man dies after getting stabbed at Miramar gas station, police say

Miramar police said a man has died after he was stabbed at a gas station on Miramar Parkway on Wednesday night.

Police said that officers were called to the Mobil gas station in the 16000 block of Miramar Parkway around 9:45 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found an adult man suffering from serious injuries, and he was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

That man, Miramar police identified as Teófilo Vargas, 51, was later pronounced dead. Vargas worked at the gas station's carwash where he was killed.

The suspect fled the scene, and police shut down an eight-block stretch of the parkway.

Amilzar Hernandez, who worked with Vargas, said the victim was a "calm, nice guy" who "didn't have a problem with anyone." Hernandez said he cannot understand the motive for the killing.

Authorities have not released a motive, leaving friends and loved ones searching for answers. Police are continuing to investigate and are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.