Military vet in Broward gets home makeover from program that aims to help those in need

FORT LAUDERDALE -- There was plenty of drilling, sawing, building and landscaping on Friday at the home of Mary and Jerry Regier.

The Pembroke Pines couple was the recipients of a home upgrade made possible by the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together Broward County.

"I think I'm overwhelmed," Mary Regier said. "This is amazing."

Jerry Reiger, 80, is a U.S. Army veteran who is bound to a wheelchair, which makes it difficult for him to move around his home freely.

It also makes it hard to do the necessary repairs.

"The Home Depot Foundation is celebrating 30 years of giving back and within this milestone we are investing $10 million to assist those in need throughout our community and this month we are focusing on accessibility for our veterans," said Latoli Evans of The Home Depot Foundation.

More than a dozen volunteers were hard at work on Friday, installing new ramps, replacing doors, fixing the dock, landscaping and building cabinets as this wounded warrior and his wife watched.

The work was a token of appreciation for a humble man who proudly served our country.

"I feel like I'm blessed," Jerry Regier said. "I don't know what I've done to deserve this it's like a little lottery."

Life will now be a lot easier not only for Jerry but also for his wife who takes care of his daily needs.

For more about the program or how to become a volunteer, go to RebuildingTogetherBroward.org.