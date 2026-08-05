Family of South Florida man accused of trying to kill diver says allegations are "categorically false"

The family of a South Florida man accused of attempting to kill a diver during a confrontation over a lobster diving spot in Biscayne Bay says the allegations are "categorically false" and that evidence will clear his name.

Michael Joseph Simpson, 51, surrendered to authorities Tuesday evening and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of attempted felony murder, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

In a statement issued Wednesday through a family spokesperson, Simpson's family said he "never came into contact with, or interfered with, anyone's diving equipment" and disputed investigators' account of what happened during Florida's two-day recreational lobster mini season on July 29.

Family disputes Miami-Dade deputies' account of the incident

"The evidence tells a very different story than the accusations," the statement said.

The family alleged that numerous eyewitnesses on two separate boats contradict the allegations but were never interviewed before charges were filed. The statement also said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission interviewed Simpson on the water after the incident and "cleared him minutes after the complaint."

Michael Joseph Simpson. Miami-Dade Corrections

The family further contends that video cited by the accusers "shows no crime" and instead depicts the complainant, whom they identified as an off-duty law enforcement officer, falling from his own boat and becoming entangled in his own Brownie's Third Lung diving hose and anchor line while Simpson was "nowhere near it."

In the statement, Simpson's family also said he was diving with friends and his two young children at the time of the incident and described him as "one of South Florida's safest and most responsible boaters."

"Mike Simpson has devoted his life to boating safety," the statement said. "He looks forward to presenting the full facts in court, clearing his name, and restoring the reputation he has spent a lifetime building."

The MDSO has not publicly addressed those claims.

What investigators say happened during the Biscayne Bay lobster diving confrontation

According to the arrest report, the incident happened about a half-mile off Fisher Island after Simpson's vessel approached another boat at a high rate of speed. Deputies said the second vessel, which had minors on board, was anchored in the area while at least one diver was underwater using a Brownie's Third Lung air supply system.

Investigators allege Simpson anchored his boat about 10 feet from the occupied vessel before entering the water, swimming to the victim's air supply unit and intentionally turning it off, cutting off the diver's source of air while underwater and placing the diver's life in immediate danger.

Authorities said people aboard the victim's boat yelled at Simpson before he returned to his vessel and left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators said a video posted on Facebook documenting the confrontation became key evidence in the case. Deputies later identified Simpson through the video and witness statements before he voluntarily surrendered Tuesday evening.

What Miami-Dade says about Simpson's boating safety task force role

In a statement provided to CBS News Miami, the Office of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said its thoughts are with the diver and everyone affected by the incident, adding that the conduct alleged against Simpson is "contrary" to the mission of the county's Boater Safety and Bay Education Task Force.

The Mayor's Office said Simpson served as a volunteer member of the temporary advisory group, which was created in April 2025 to develop recommendations aimed at improving boating safety standards. According to the statement, the task force completed its work, delivered its final report and concluded in May 2026.

"Miami-Dade County remains committed to advancing the recommendations in the report and continuing our work to promote safe and responsible boating across Biscayne Bay and all county waterways," the Mayor's Office said.

The investigation remains active, and MDSO said additional arrests could be announced.

Simpson appeared before a Miami-Dade bond court judge Wednesday morning and posted bond.