What Florida boaters need to know about the 2026 lobster mini season

Florida's annual lobster mini season is just days away, and state and federal officials are warning boaters to expect crowded waterways as they step up enforcement across the state's coast.

The two-day recreational season, which runs July 29-30, gives divers and boaters an opportunity to harvest spiny lobster before the start of the regular commercial and recreational season. With thousands of people expected to be on the water, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say they'll be increasing safety inspections and fishery enforcement throughout the event.

Coast Guard crews and FWC officers will patrol coastal waters, conduct vessel boardings and enforce boating safety requirements as well as state and federal fishery laws. Officials are also reminding anyone planning to harvest spiny lobster to review FWC regulations before heading out.

According to FWC, carapace length must be larger than 3 inches, measured in the water. FWC

Why the Coast Guard is increasing patrols

Lobster mini season is one of Florida's busiest boating events each year, bringing large numbers of recreational boaters and divers onto the water over just two days.

"Lobster mini season is a popular event, boaters should be prepared and make it as safe as possible," said Scott Szczepaniak, the Coast Guard Southeast District recreational boating program specialist, in a press release.

"It is so important that boaters keep a proper lookout and maintain good situational awareness. When in doubt, slow down! One of the more common ways we've seen people get hurt is a result of running into other boats, into things like bridges or the bottom."

Safety tips for Florida's lobster mini season

The Coast Guard recommends boaters take the following precautions before and during their trip:

Turn off engines completely whenever divers or swimmers are in the water.

Check that navigation lights are working before launching.

Do not overload your boat or exceed its maximum passenger or weight capacity.

Dim chart plotters, depth finders and other marine electronics at night to help preserve night vision.

Wear a life jacket while boating. Officials say inflatable personal flotation devices can be a good option in Florida's hot climate.

Attach the engine cutoff switch, also known as a kill switch, whenever the boat is underway.

Never operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

Officials say taking a few simple safety precautions can help prevent crashes and injuries during one of the busiest weekends of Florida's boating season.

Before heading out, boaters and divers should also familiarize themselves with FWC's rules for harvesting spiny lobster to avoid citations or other enforcement actions.