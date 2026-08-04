South Florida man faces attempted felony murder charge after lobster diving confrontation, deputies say

A South Florida man is in custody after deputies accused him of attempting to kill a diver during a dispute over a lobster diving spot in Biscayne Bay during Florida's two-day recreational lobster mini season.

Michael Joseph Simpson, 51, surrendered to authorities Tuesday evening. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of attempted felony murder, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred July 29, when investigators say Simpson's vessel approached another boat at a high rate of speed. The second vessel, which had minors on board, was anchored approximately a half-mile from Fisher Island, according to the arrest report.

Authorities stated that Simpson anchored his boat about 10 feet from the occupied vessel, despite at least one diver being underwater using a Brownie's Third Lung air supply system.

A video posted on Facebook appears to capture the confrontation as it escalated from a verbal dispute into a heated exchange between the occupants of the two boats. Investigators said the video became key evidence in the case.

According to the arrest report, Simpson entered the water, swam to the victim's air supply unit, and intentionally turned it off. Deputies allege the action cut off the diver's source of air while underwater, placing the diver's life in immediate danger.

People aboard the victim's vessel began yelling at Simpson before he returned to his boat and left the area before law enforcement's arrival, investigators said.

Deputies later identified Simpson using the social media video and witness statements. Authorities said he voluntarily surrendered Tuesday evening.

CBS News Miami is investigating Simpson's apparent affiliation with the Miami-Dade Boater Safety and Bay Education Task Force, as publicly available information appears to identify him as a member of the organization. It remains unclear whether that affiliation played any role in the investigation or whether Simpson continues to serve on the task force.

Simpson is expected to appear before a Miami-Dade bond court judge on Wednesday. The investigation remains active, and authorities indicated that additional arrests could be announced.