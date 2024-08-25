Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. says he believes strikes "prevented an escalation to a major war" in Middle East

Washington — Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., said Sunday that he believes the "success of our operation yesterday prevented an escalation to a major war," after Israel and the Hezbollah militant group launched heavy exchanges of fire, which threatens to trigger a broader regional war.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a preemptive strike in southern Lebanon overnight, which it said prevented a larger attack. Then, the Hezbollah military group said it fired more than 300 missiles and drones into Israeli territory, where Israeli missile defenses intercepted rockets over Northern Israel. The strikes were made in retaliation for the assassination of a senior military commander, Fouad Shukur, last month, Hezbollah said. Hezbollah said that three of its fighters were killed. Israel, meanwhile, said one of its fighters was killed during combat in Northern Israel, and two other soldiers were "lightly and moderately injured."

The exchange of fire, which came after months of smaller strikes, appeared to have ended by mid-morning on Sunday.

"The threat is still there," Herzog said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," noting that Israel still needs a settlement with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

"We give a chance to diplomacy, and we hope it works," the ambassador said.

Herzog said he believes a direct attack by Iran on Israel can be avoided, saying an Iranian attack appears to have been put on hold for now.

"I think the main reason for that was deter messages from Israel and the U.S., and a very strong U.S. posture in the region, which tells you that you can deter them," Herzog added.

The U.S. did not participate in the strike against Hezbollah, although senior U.S. officials were in communication with Israeli counterparts. General CQ Brown, the nation's highest ranking military officer, is already in the Middle East and met with Egyptian counterparts in Cairo on Sunday. He is expected to arrive in Israel later Sunday.

Multiple sources in the region told CBS that the U.S., Qatar, Israel, and all relevant actors are now sending the message to Hezbollah and Iran to de-escalate. Three sources told CBS that the Qatari Prime Minister is still scheduled at this point to travel Monday to Tehran to brief Iranian leaders on diplomacy underway regarding Gaza and to dissuade any potential Iranian attack on Israel.

Herzog said part of Brown's visit is "to make sure that everything is under control," noting that "the U.S. posture in the region is very strong" and played a role in deterring Iran.

"We do not seek war, and we don't believe that they seek war," Herzog added. "However, there is room for miscalculation."

U.S. officials have grown concerned about increased tensions in the region in recent weeks, despite efforts by the Biden administration to prevent a wider regional war since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Although the hostage and ceasefire talks are underway in Cairo, expectations are low for an immediate ceasefire.

"We had constructive talks in Egypt a few days ago," Herzog said. "We are well coordinated with the U.S. administration and we are waiting for Hamas to see if they are in the game."

