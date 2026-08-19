Suspended Palm Beach clerk of courts Michael Caruso remains jailed after arrest on child sex abuse charges

The suspended clerk of courts in Palm Beach County is spending another night in jail after he was accused of sexually abusing a young family member.

Michael Caruso used to run the clerk's office in Palm Beach County.

Now, cuffed at his waist and wrists, he stood before a judge facing very serious allegations. Judge Donald Hafele started a hearing on Wednesday with a disclaimer.

"Let the record reflect that I have never met Mr. Caruso, nor do I know him in any capacity other than the fact that he's now the suspended clerk of courts," the judge said.

Caruso was arrested Tuesday.

Michael Caruso Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

He's accused of sexually molesting a family member who's younger than 12. It stems from alleged encounters in South Florida as well as the Orlando area.

"Mr. Caruso, you are wanted out of Orange County. Does the defense wish me to waive reading?"Judge Hafele asked. "Yes," replied Caruso's attorney.

Judge Hafele denied bond.

An Orange County judge will revisit that request. In the meantime, Caruso faces restrictions on who he can speak to and who he can be around.

"Mr. Caruso, if you kindly sign that please. It bars you from any contact with the alleged victim, his family," the judge explained.

"This also includes no contact whatsoever with anyone under the age of 18. Do you understand?" Judge Hafele asked. "Yes, sir," Caruso replied.

In a statement, his attorney told CBS News Miami's West Palm Beach affiliate, "Mr. Caruso is innocent of these allegations and intends to vigorously defend himself against these charges.

"We look forward to his expeditious transfer to Orange County so that appropriate bond conditions can be set."