Palm Beach Clerk of Court suspended by Gov. DeSantis hours after his arrest on child sex abuse charges

A top Palm Beach County court official was arrested early Tuesday on charges related to child sexual abuse involving a minor less than 12 years old, according to an announcement from Florida's Attorney General.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on X Tuesday morning that Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso, 67, was arrested with "substantial assistance" from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered Caruso's suspension effective immediately in response to his arrest. In his executive order, DeSantis noted the charges Caruso is facing, which include lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, kidnapping, child abuse causing mental injury, and luring or enticing a child.

Michael Caruso Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

What Caruso is being accused of

According to his arrest affidavit, the victim is a family member of Caruso, described as a boy who lives in Orange County with his parents and younger brother.

The alleged abuse began in the fall of 2024 and culminated aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in August 2025, according to the affidavit.

According to the report, the boy's father became aware of a possible problem in October when he saw the child engaging in lewd behavior with his younger brother.

When asked about it by Orange County law enforcement, the child confessed to two separate incidents of abuse: one during a Thanksgiving fishing trip in 2024 and one during a family cruise that summer.

During the fishing trip, Caruso took the child fishing alone at a pond and touched him inappropriately, according to the report. On Thanksgiving Day itself, the child described that Caruso touched him in a game called "tickle monster," according to the affidavit.

The cruise, which sailed from Port Miami on or about Aug. 24, 2025, and returned on or about Aug. 29, 2025, the affidavit said. The report said that Caruso purchased 10 tickets for the trip using his personal credit card, with the child's parents and uncles also aboard with him.

During the voyage, the report alleged that Caruso separated the boy from his parents for at least an hour under the pretext of getting ice cream.

The boy told investigators that during the cruise, Caruso showered with him and sexually assaulted him, according to the affidavit.

The child began receiving therapeutic services in April 2026. According to investigators, a therapist told the family that the child exhibits responses consistent with trauma and continues to receive psychological care.

Law enforcement planned a recorded meeting with the boy's father and Caruso, where he acknowledged the allegations

In December 2025, the child's father confronted Caruso directly about the allegations, the report said. Caruso admitted to taking the child fishing and separating the boy from his parents under the pretext of ice cream, but he denied the abuse, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Caruso told the father: "Son, if you tell anyone, I will get arrested. I will just go away. You tell anyone I'm going to jail."

Caruso also told the father that he would not return to Orange County if the father did not tell anyone, according to the report.

In a recorded conversation on or about Feb. 10, Caruso told the boy's father the allegations were impossible because of his sexual orientation and added: "If you report this to the police there won't be any of me left, I can tell you that," according to the affidavit.

In the spring, FDLE directed a recorded, controlled meeting between Caruso and the boy's father. During that meeting, the father told Caruso he remembered him returning from the cruise with wet, matted hair after being gone a long time, which the affidavit says corroborated that a shower had taken place.

The affidavit also notes that Caruso acknowledged knowing his daughter had previously accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior, including sexual battery. Caruso told the boy's father he had never tried to be alone with the child "because I know what has been said about me," according to the affidavit.

Governor DeSantis signed an executive order suspending Caruso effective immediately

Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Michael Caruso was arrested Tuesday morning on allegations of child sex abuse dating back to 2024. Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts

Caruso was appointed in August of 2025 by Governor DeSantis after serving seven years in the Florida House of Representatives, according to his biography on the Clerk of Courts website.

DeSantis signed an order for his suspension effective immediately after Attorney General Uthemier's announcement of Caruso's arrest on Tuesday morning. Under the order, Caruso is prohibited from performing any official duties, receiving pay, or accessing any privileges of the office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was directed to assist in the transition and to ensure no files, records, computers, or storage media are removed from the clerk's office.

The Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts issued a statement on Caruso's arrest that says: "Our office was notified that Clerk Mike Caruso was arrested on serious criminal charges. We are awaiting additional information from the Governor's office on next steps. While this is surprising news for our entire team, it does not change who we are at the Clerk's office or our commitment to the community and customers we serve. For decades, the Clerk's office in Palm Beach County has consistently stood for professionalism and outstanding service for our customers. That focus remains for every one of our 650 employees."

According to Uthmeier, Caruso will be transported to Orange County Jail and held without bond pending his first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and Uthmeier notes that more charges are expected.