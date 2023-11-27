Miami's near record heat before arrival of cold front

MIAMI - We will kick off the start of the work week with near-record heat in the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 80s ahead of a cold front. The front will move in late Monday afternoon and evening. Lows will fall to the low to mid-60s overnight.

Tuesday morning some inland areas may flirt with the upper 50s. Cooler, drier air moves in on Tuesday, and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with lower humidity.

The coolest morning will be on Wednesday when lows fall to mostly upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will remain below normal in the upper 70s. By Thursday our lows will be closer to 70 degrees and highs rise to 80 degrees.

Warmer late week and into the weekend with highs close to the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday with the potential for spotty showers.