Three men arrested in connection to deadly 2022 shooting of rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

Three men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of rapper Wavy Navy Pooh in 2022, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Jeremiah Longsworth, Jakari Hardaway and Raymond Araluce are in jail in connection with the crime and have been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder with a firearm and attempted felony murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened on January 14, 2022, near Zoo Miami. Shandler Antoine Beaubien, 27, who also went by Wavy Navy Pooh, was driving a car with his two children and his girlfriend inside when the shooting happened.

The two children and the girlfriend were unharmed. According to an affidavit, the family was at the zoo for one of the children's birthdays.

According to an arrest affidavit, the three suspects followed the family leading up to the shooting. The suspects waited in the zoo parking lot for the family to leave, then followed them after they left.

There was an MDSO sergeant at the same stoplight as the family and the suspects when he saw one of the suspects open fire towards the family's vehicle, the affidavit said. The sergeant followed the suspects and attempted to stop them but they sped off. The vehicle — a Lexus rental — was found unoccupied at an apartment complex in Sunrise.

The sergeant said there were at least 80 bullet casings at the scene.

According to Hardaway's arrest affidavit, he was arrested on February 16, 2022, after a traffic stop. MDSO said there were several firearms in the vehicle.

At that time, his cellphone was also confiscated and it had a text message on it that read "Navy wet" after the shooting took place.

On November 5, 2025, Hardaway was picked up from the Miami-Dade pre-trial detention center and taken to the homicide bureau for an interview. During that interview, MDSO said he lied to investigators several times.

Hardaway said he didn't remember using that cellphone he had or that cellphone number, despite being shown the evidence. He also said he didn't remember renting the Lexus he was driving at the time of the crime and that he didn't know the victim or the two men he was with.

"No matter how much time has passed, our investigators will continue to work to bring those responsible to justice and to bring closure to the victims' loved ones," MDSO said.