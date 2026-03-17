Miami woman scammed by impersonator of popular radio host was finally able to meet the real man in the flesh

A woman who lost $1,200 to someone impersonating comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley was able to meet the star in person, thanks to the management of Miami's HOT 105 radio station.

Smiley was in Miami for a promotional event on Friday. Before that, HOT 105 hosted a meet-and-eat event with Smiley and his fans. The station's program director extended a special invitation to Denise Kinsler to attend.

"Who knows, they might be changing our lives, and it might be the door to catapult us to where we're supposed to go," Kinsler said at the beginning of the event.

How Kinsler got scammed

Days earlier, CBS News Miami reported on Kinsler's story of loss. Kinsler runs "A Leap of Faith Foundation," a charity that promotes healthier communities through plays she writes and showcases.

While the group was seeking donors, Kinsler found an unverified TikTok page she believed belonged to Smiley. The account's manager immediately offered support, including help with tuition and a small business loan. The person claiming to be Smiley also offered a VIP trip to Dallas to discuss film. Kinsler said they sent her messages and videos to convince her the offer was legitimate.

All Kinsler had to do was pay $1,200 through a third-party app. Her money went to accounts with other people's names, and the promised trip to Dallas never materialized.

"I'm like damn, oh my God," Kinsler said in early March. "I want to take the law into my own hands and find this person because you're preying on people's vulnerabilities."

Kinsler's meeting with Smiley and what he has to say about these kinds of scams

A week later, HOT 105 brought Smiley to their building for the fan meet-and-eat. The station's program director made Kinsler and her family special guests. "I was excited," Kinsler said. "I was grateful."

Her time with Smiley was brief, and the star told CBS News Miami he was happy to meet her.

"I'm excited for her," he said. "Unfortunately, that's been going on all over the country. It's fake Rickey Smiley Facebook pages. Fake this and that, taking advantage of people. People who are within a certain demographic need to get with their grandkids and understand what catfish and scammers are. It's a lot of scammers. Some people just need to be careful."

Kinsler has filed a criminal complaint with the City of Miami Police.