Miami Weather: Warming trend continues, low 80s in the afternoon

MIAMI - A milder start across South Florida on Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s across parts of Broward and along the coast. It was comfortably cool in the upper 60s in Miami. Some inland areas did fall to the upper 50s.

The warm-up continues as highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. We'll enjoy mostly sunny and mainly dry weather courtesy of high pressure.

Thursday night's lows will fall to the low to mid-60s and Friday's highs will be a little warmer in the low 80s.

We stay warm and mainly dry through the weekend. Saturday highs rise to the low 80s. Sunday will be breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Early next week the rain chance increases due to more moisture ahead of our next front. Highs will remain above average.