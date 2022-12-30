Miami Weather: Warmer weather continues with a few showers

MIAMI - Warm temperatures will be here to ring in the new year along with just a few showers.

A light southeast breeze continues to bring warm humid air into South Florida along with a few showers.

Friday's early morning showers raced through parts of the metro area before lifting north into Palm Beach county. Expect more sunshine in the afternoon with highs just above 80 degrees.

Normally with a light ocean breeze, clouds and a few showers are possible overnight along the east coast. New Year's Eve will be no different with a few early clouds or even a stray shower before near record highs in the afternoon. The forecast high of 83 degrees is one degree shy of the record.

Mild weather is expected on New Year's Eve with temperatures dropping down into the middle 70s by midnight. A light breeze will allow a few clouds to form along the coast overnight. A brief shower is possible just off or near the coast around the time we celebrate the start of 2023.

The warm weather will linger for the new year with highs staying above 80 degrees for New Year's Day and the following week. Little to no rain is expected until later in the week when moisture works its way back into South Florida.