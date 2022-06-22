Miami Weather: Warm but less humid due to drier air that moved in

MIAMI - A few showers blew in on the breeze across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning, but the rest of the day will be mainly dry with less humidity due to drier air that has moved in.

Afternoon highs will be slightly below normal in the upper 80s. Our average high is 90 degrees. It will be mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Wednesday night the breeze decreases a bit and overnight a stray shower will be possible.

(CBSmiami)

Thursday will be our driest day and hotter with highs climbing to the low 90s across much of South Florida. Friday we continue to heat up with spotty showers developing in the afternoon.

With more moisture and an onshore flow this weekend, the rain chance will increase. Scattered storms are possible Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Sunday showers and storms are likely with highs in the upper 80s.