Miami Weather: Warm & humid, little chance for rain

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida with lows falling to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Seasonably warm weather NEXT Weather

Monday afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy mainly dry weather this week courtesy of high pressure in control. A few showers will be possible every day.

Temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year.

A cold front will move in late week but stall to our North and so we will stay warm and a little more humid into this weekend.