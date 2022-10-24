Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Warm & humid, little chance for rain

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida with lows falling to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy mainly dry weather this week courtesy of high pressure in control. A few showers will be possible every day.

Temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year.

A cold front will move in late week but stall to our North and so we will stay warm and a little more humid into this weekend. 

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 8:54 AM

