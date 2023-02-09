Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Warm & breezy, cool change over weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 2/9/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 2/9/2023 5AM 02:16

MIAMI - A mild start Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A warm, breezy, and mainly dry afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. Swimming is not advised.

Thursday night will be mild again with lows in the 70s.

Friday will be slightly warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s. We stay mostly dry with a gusty breeze.

saturday-weather.png
Cold front coming NEXT Weather

Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 80s and scattered showers will be possible as a cold front moves in. The cool down begins Saturday night as lows will fall to the low to mid 60s.

Superbowl Sunday will be beautiful, breezy, and sunny with highs in the low 70s. The coldest air arrives Sunday night into Monday morning when temperatures tumble to the low 50s. A few inland areas may dip down to the upper 40s.

sunday-weather.png
Big change NEXT Weather

Monday afternoon highs remain pleasant in the low 70s. Next Tuesday for Valentine's day we'll wake up to a chilly start with upper 50s and highs will rise to around 80 degrees. Warming trend early to middle of next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.