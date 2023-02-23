NEXT Weather: Unseasonable heat continues

MIAMI - Another warm, humid day across South Florida with highs in the low to mid-80s.

So far, it has been the second warmest February on record. And as we head into the weekend we may tie or break some record highs.

Near record heat NEXT Weather

High pressure will keep us mainly dry and mostly sunny. It is feeling more like Spring than Winter across South Florida. Our average high is 79 degrees, but highs will soar well above normal into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.