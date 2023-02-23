Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Unseasonable heat continues

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 2/23/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 2/23/2023 7AM 00:24

MIAMI - Another warm, humid day across South Florida with highs in the low to mid-80s.

So far, it has been the second warmest February on record. And as we head into the weekend we may tie or break some record highs.

hot-days.png
Near record heat NEXT Weather

High pressure will keep us mainly dry and mostly sunny. It is feeling more like Spring than Winter across South Florida. Our average high is 79 degrees, but highs will soar well above normal into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.