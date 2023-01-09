Miami Weather: Sunny afternoon, cold fronts coming

MIAMI - It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s, a few inland areas were a bit cooler with low 60s.

The rain chance is low for Monday, but stray showers will be possible.

In the afternoon under mostly sunny skies, highs will climb to the low 80s.

Nice weather this week NEXT Weather

A cold front will move across the state throughout the day and then push across South Florida overnight reinforcing the dry air in place. Tuesday morning we'll wake up with slightly cooler temperatures. Inland areas will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s closer to the coast.

We'll enjoy cool mornings and warm afternoons for much of this week. Highs will remain near 80 degrees.

Friday the rain chance goes up a bit as a strong cold front approaches. Spotty showers will be possible.

Very chilly Saturday NEXT Weather

Our next big cold blast takes place this upcoming weekend in the wake of that front. Saturday morning will be chilly with lows tumbling to the low 50s and highs will remain in the upper 60s. Sunday morning will be chilly with low 50s and highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees.