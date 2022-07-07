Miami Weather: Mix of afternoon sun & clouds, rain chance drops on Friday

MIAMI - It was a warm, muggy Thursday morning with a few showers that moved across parts of South Florida.

In the afternoon, storms will march inland due to the east breeze which will increase 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Highs will climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Thursday night's lows will remain warm in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our Summertime weather pattern continues into next week. CBS News Miami



On Friday, the rain chance is low. Spotty showers will be possible in the morning but then we'll enjoy mainly dry weather in the afternoon.

Temperatures will increase along with the rain chance heading into the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, highs will soar to the low 90s and it will likely feel like the triple-digits for most of South Florida. As winds turn out of the south, and more moisture moves in, scattered storms will be possible.

It will be even hotter early next week as highs climb to around 92 degrees Monday and Tuesday with passing storms.