Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Steamy afternoon, rain chance increases Thursday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 10/12/2022
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 10/12/2022 00:34

MIAMI - It was a warm and steamy start across South Florida.

Highs soar to the upper 80s in the afternoon. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Thursday our rain chance will be highest with the potential for numerous storms and heavy downpours ahead of our next cold front. Friday will be a transitional day with the potential for scattered storms before the drier air moves in this weekend.

It will be less humid and more comfortable on Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.