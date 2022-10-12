Miami Weather: Steamy afternoon, rain chance increases Thursday

MIAMI - It was a warm and steamy start across South Florida.

Highs soar to the upper 80s in the afternoon. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Thursday our rain chance will be highest with the potential for numerous storms and heavy downpours ahead of our next cold front. Friday will be a transitional day with the potential for scattered storms before the drier air moves in this weekend.

It will be less humid and more comfortable on Saturday and Sunday.