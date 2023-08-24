Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Spotty showers later, highs in low 90s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/24/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/24/2023 7AM 00:32

MIAMI - It was a beautiful start to Thursday with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. Just a few showers moved across the Keys.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible later but the rain chance isn't high.

The northeast wind will be lighter as compared to the past few days but there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters today.

next-wx-daily-explainer-weekend.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday we'll see more of the same with highs in the low 90s and the potential for passing showers.

This weekend we transition back into more of a typical Summer pattern with scattered showers and some storms. Highs remain seasonal in the low 90s. The rain chance rises next week due to more moisture around.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.