NEXT Weather: Spotty showers later, highs in low 90s

MIAMI - It was a beautiful start to Thursday with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. Just a few showers moved across the Keys.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible later but the rain chance isn't high.

The northeast wind will be lighter as compared to the past few days but there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters today.

Friday we'll see more of the same with highs in the low 90s and the potential for passing showers.

This weekend we transition back into more of a typical Summer pattern with scattered showers and some storms. Highs remain seasonal in the low 90s. The rain chance rises next week due to more moisture around.