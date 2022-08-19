Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Spotty showers into midday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a warm, dry start with lows in the 80s across South Florida.

A few showers are possible later in the morning and spotty storms may develop around midday.

Friday will be a transitional day as the winds will start to shift more out of the southeast. The westerly wind over the past few days has led to record-breaking heat and storms focusing on the east coast.

As we head into the weekend, the pattern will shift as we have more of an onshore flow. Saturday and Sunday scattered showers will move in during the morning through midday. In the afternoon storms will track inland and head towards the Gulf coast.

Highs will remain hot in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s. 

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 9:37 AM

