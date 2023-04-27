Miami Weather: Highs in the upper 80s, a few spotty afternoon storms possible

MIAMI - Thursday is looking good.

The morning got off to a mainly dry start with only a few stray showers. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

With the heating of the day and some lingering moisture, a few storms may fire up in the afternoon and evening.

Although the rain chance is low, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and most of Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of severe weather. Isolated storms may develop that could turn strong to severe with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. There is a low chance of hail or an isolated tornado.

Friday will be warmer with highs near 90 degrees and the potential for just some spotty storms in the afternoon.

Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and spotty afternoon storms. The rain chance rises Sunday ahead of our next front. It will be hot and humid with highs soaring to 90 degrees across most of South Florida.