NEXT Weather: Sizzling afternoon sun along with showers & storms

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday as heat index values will reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Limit outdoor activities and drink plenty of water during the afternoon hours.

It was a warm and muggy start to Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s across South Florida. Highs soar to the low to mid 90s. Storms will develop this afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

As we head into the weekend highs will remain above normal, in the low to mid 90s, and it will feel like the 100s. Scattered storms will be possible every afternoon. This pattern persists through next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 7:40 AM

