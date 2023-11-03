Miami weather: Seasonably warm, windy and mostly dry

Miami AM forecast for Friday, Nov. 3: Warm, windy

MIAMI -- It will be seasonably warm, windy and mostly dry in South Florida on Friday.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said there was only a 20 percent chance for rain in the forecast.

The high temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-80s with lows ranging in the 70s.

A wind advisory ws in effect for South Florida and a rip current risk for those in the water.