Miami weather: Seasonably warm, windy and mostly dry

By Alfred Charles

MIAMI -- It will be seasonably warm, windy and mostly dry in South Florida on Friday.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said there was only a 20 percent chance for rain in the forecast.

The high temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-80s with lows ranging in the 70s.

A wind advisory ws in effect for South Florida and a rip current risk for those in the water.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 7:03 AM EDT

