Miami Weather: Scattered storms Tuesday, rain chance lower starting Wednesday

MIAMI - Scattered storms will develop yet again this afternoon as a southwest wind draws moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. Watch for heavy downpours and frequent lightning, especially into the late afternoon.

Beginning Wednesday, a broad area of high pressure will build across the Gulf. This will result in lower rain chances and hotter temperatures across South Florida for the rest of the week. While spotty storms will still be a possibility, coverage will be less compared to the past few days.

The main story will be the heat, as highs climb into the middle 90s, marking what will likely be the hottest temperatures of the year so far. With humidity set to remain high, the heat index will range from 102 to 105 degrees each afternoon. Heat Advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service by the end of the work week.

Rain chances will start to creep back up by the weekend, but the heat will stick around as highs stay in the low to middle 90s.