Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a mainly dry and quiet start across South Florida. In the afternoon, scattered storms will develop with the potential for some heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

The rain chance will not be as high as Thursday but we remain unsettled due to a southwesterly steering flow and lingering moisture.

This weekend the winds will shift out of the east and bring a change to our pattern. Passing showers and a few storms will be possible in the morning through midday and then storms will push inland and to the west coast.

Highs will continue in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in high humidity. 

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 9:05 AM

