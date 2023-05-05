Miami Weather: Rain chance, humidity on the rise this weekend

MIAMI - Friday will be the last completely dry day of weather, with humidity and rain chances on the rise for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will be focused mainly inland on Saturday, with Sunday offering a higher chance for spotty showers and storms across coastal Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman