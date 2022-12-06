Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, highs near 80

MIAMI - Tuesday morning was not as cool as Monday, but it was a comfortable start across South Florida with upper 60s and low 70s.

Another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the low 80s. We'll enjoy mainly dry weather.

Wednesday the winds will increase out of the northeast and only a few showers will be possible on the breeze. Highs will remain near normal in the low 80s.

High pressure will lead to a quiet weather pattern this week. Late in the week into the weekend lows will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s. Highs will climb to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.