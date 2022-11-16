Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, near record heat

MIAMI - It was a mild, muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 70s and some fog in spots.

Near record heat is possible in the afternoon as highs rise to the upper 80s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the low 90s. A few showers will be possible late afternoon into the evening but the rain chance remains low.

Cold front coming our way NEXT Weather

Thursday a weak cold front moves in. It will not be a big cool down, but it will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows falling to the upper 60s. Spotty showers will be possible. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

This weekend a stalled front will likely lead to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday with seasonable highs in the low 80s.