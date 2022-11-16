Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, near record heat

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 11/16/2022
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 11/16/2022 00:26

MIAMI - It was a mild, muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 70s and some fog in spots.

Near record heat is possible in the afternoon as highs rise to the upper 80s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the low 90s. A few showers will be possible late afternoon into the evening but the rain chance remains low.

thursday-weather-11-16-2022.png
Cold front coming our way NEXT Weather

Thursday a weak cold front moves in. It will not be a big cool down, but it will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows falling to the upper 60s. Spotty showers will be possible. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

seven-day-forecast.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

This weekend a stalled front will likely lead to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday with seasonable highs in the low 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.