Miami Weather: Not as hot & humid with plenty of sun

MIAMI - We're getting a break from our recent heat wave. Thursday will be cooler and less humid, with highs in the upper 70s instead of the low 90s.

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather.

Friday's temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees with the chance for just a few showers late afternoon into the evening.

Another cold front moves in Saturday and the rain chance will be higher with the potential for scattered showers. It will be warmer this weekend. Highs rise to the upper 80s. Sunday will be drier with highs in the mid 80s.

It will be even warmer by next Monday with a forecast high of 87 degrees before our next cold front sweeps in next week. On Tuesday highs will be in the low 80s. But by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning lows will likely fall to the upper 50s and highs only in the upper 70s.