NEXT Weather: Near record heat possible, low rain chance

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for Wednesday due to an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to dangerous heat expected.

Scorching heat NEXT Weather

Near record heat is possible in the afternoon as highs climb to the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like 110 to 115 degrees. Stay safe and limit time outside during the afternoon hours.

On Tuesday, Miami hit an all-time record heat index of 113 degrees. The old record heat index was 112 degrees set on July 3, 2021.

South Florida woke to a very warm and steamy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It felt like the upper 90s in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Scattered showers will be possible later in the day. Wednesday will likely be a repeat of Tuesday. Saharan dust is leading to hazy skies at times and will lower air quality today.

What to expect NEXT Weather

Record heat is possible through Thursday and Friday with highs soaring to the mid to upper 90s and it will feel like the 100s. Excessive Heat Warnings may be issued through late week.

This weekend the rain chance rises due to a weak tropical wave that will bring in more moisture and more storms. It is not looking like a washout but with more clouds and rain expected, it will not be quite as hot.