Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, seasonal high tides may slow drainage along coast

MIAMI - Another beautiful start across South Florida. Inland areas woke to cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and it was a comfortable morning along the coast with the low 70s.

Afternoon highs will climb to the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Wednesday afternoon temps NEXT Weather

Although it will be mainly dry today, there is a concern for coastal high tide flooding due to the higher than normal astronomical high tides. Saltwater flooding is possible along low-lying coastal areas around high tide times.

On Thursday, the rain returns as high pressure slides to the east and moisture increases along with an easterly wind flow. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. Friday we'll see spotty showers.

On Saturday, the rain chance goes up again due to an approaching frontal boundary. Passing showers likely move in and it will be warmer with highs near the mid 80s. Sunday should be drier in comparison with just a few showers.