Miami Weather: Mostly sunny afternoon, rain chance goes up Tuesday

MIAMI - Monday morning got off to a cool start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in on Sunday.

A pleasant, mostly sunny, and mainly dry day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday morning will be milder with lows in the upper 60s. It will be warmer in the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for scattered showers due to moisture moving in from the Gulf and more of an easterly breeze.

Some showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and highs will remain around 80 degrees. Thursday we stay warm with highs in the low 80s and spotty showers.

The rain chance is higher on Friday due to moisture ahead of our next big cold front. Once the front moves in, the coldest air of the season will arrive in South Florida just in time for Christmas weekend. Friday night into Saturday morning lows will fall to the low to mid-50s.

It will be a cool Christmas eve with highs in the mid-60s. Christmas morning will be cold with lows in the low 50s. And during the day on Christmas highs will remain cool in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine and the chance for only a few showers.