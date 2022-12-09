Miami Weather: Mostly sunny afternoon, gorgeous weekend
MIAMI - It was slightly cooler Friday morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
The afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
As we head into the weekend the humidity will decrease a bit and it will feel pleasant.
We'll enjoy cooler mornings with lows falling to the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little above average in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. The rain chance is low but there could be a stray shower.
