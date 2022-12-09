Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Mostly sunny afternoon, gorgeous weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 12/9/2022 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 12/9/2022 5AM 01:43

MIAMI - It was slightly cooler Friday morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

friday-temps-12-9-2022.png
Friday forecast NEXT Weather

The afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

As we head into the weekend the humidity will decrease a bit and it will feel pleasant.

7-day-planner-12-9-2022.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy cooler mornings with lows falling to the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little above average in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. The rain chance is low but there could be a stray shower.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.