Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, a few spotty showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Friday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a few isolated showers.

The rain chance is low but a few showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

With an onshore flow in place, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach, and swimming in the ocean is not recommended. There are no advisories, however, for boaters.

Saturday the rain chance rises due to an approaching frontal boundary and more moisture. We'll wake up with mainly dry weather and then scattered storms will develop in the afternoon into the evening. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday the rain chance decreases slightly but spotty showers will be possible. We stay warm with passing showers through early next week.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 7:51 AM

