Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Mild & muggy, low chance for rain

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 10/10/2022 5AM
Miami Weather 10/10/2022 5AM 01:51

MIAMI - Monday got off to a dry and mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low 70s inland.

While the rain chance is low for the day, a few showers will be possible on the breeze. Coastal flooding will be possible during high tide times due to the peak of the King Tides.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a low rain chance.

Mid to late week, we warm up and the rain chance rises due to a cold front that will move in. As moisture begins to increase on Wednesday we will see more showers and storms.

The rain chance will be highest Thursday and Friday with more storms possible. By this weekend we'll enjoy a slightly cooler breeze with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.  

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.