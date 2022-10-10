Miami Weather: Mild & muggy, low chance for rain

MIAMI - Monday got off to a dry and mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low 70s inland.

While the rain chance is low for the day, a few showers will be possible on the breeze. Coastal flooding will be possible during high tide times due to the peak of the King Tides.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday will be mostly dry with a low rain chance.

Mid to late week, we warm up and the rain chance rises due to a cold front that will move in. As moisture begins to increase on Wednesday we will see more showers and storms.

The rain chance will be highest Thursday and Friday with more storms possible. By this weekend we'll enjoy a slightly cooler breeze with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.