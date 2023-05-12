Miami Weather: Mainly dry and breezy, rain chance increases over weekend

MIAMI - It will be a warm, mainly dry, and breezy Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory is in effect due to hazardous boating conditions.

This weekend highs remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday we stay breezy and warm with the chance for just a few showers. Most of the rain will be steered inland and towards the Gulf Coast due to the strong east breeze.

Sunday the rain chance likely increases due to a low pressure system that is forecast to bring plenty of moisture.

Mother's Day will not be a washout, but some showers and scattered storms may develop depending on what happens with a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that the CBS News Miami Next Weather team is tracking. The latest forecast models are trending drier for the weekend. By early next week, the rain chance will be higher.