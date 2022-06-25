Miami Weather: Hot with spotty showers

MIAMI - Get ready to sweat if you're going to be outside.

Saturday we stay hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s. We'll enjoy dry conditions Saturday morning but in the afternoon scattered storms will develop and then march towards the west.

Hydration is key. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade or indoors when possible during the afternoon hours.

The UV index is extreme so don't forget the sunblock and your sunglasses. A few showers and spotty storms will likely develop across the western suburbs and then push inland.

Sunday the rain chance will be highest with the potential for more showers and storms. Due to more wet weather and cloud coverage, our highs will not be as hot in the upper 80s.

There is a disturbance in the tropics, but it will not be affecting South Florida.