Miami Weather: Hot with spotty showers, storms

MIAMI - The heat wave continues across South Florida today as highs climb to the low 90s this afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits.

This morning isolated showers have developed and this afternoon most storms will push inland and to the West coast due to a Southeast breeze 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday a moisture surge will increase our chance for rain.

Wet weather will develop in the morning and in the afternoon we can expect passing showers and storms that may last through the evening. Some heavy downpours will be possible.

The rain chance will be even higher this weekend with the potential for scattered storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near normal around 90 degrees.

With more rain around, feels like temperatures will not be quite as oppressive.

It could still feel like the upper 90s.

Early next week we remain unsettled. We will likely see scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.