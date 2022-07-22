Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Hot, scattered rain & high humidity

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Scattered storms sweeping in across parts of South Florida this morning and throughout the day.

Some storms are producing heavy downpours and lightning in spots. 

A warm, steamy start with low 80s. Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

This weekend we will continue to see passing storms Saturday and Sunday. 

Highs will be seasonable around 90 degrees this weekend. 

The rain chance will increase early next week before Saharan dust moves in middle of next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 8:54 AM

