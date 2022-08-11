Miami Weather: Hot & hazy, rain chance remains low

MIAMI - Another hazy, hot, humid day ahead across South Florida.

It was a warm and mainly dry start with temperatures in the low 80s. A few showers swept in on the breeze. In the afternoon, the rain chance remains low as most storms move inland and to the west coast.

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.

The air quality is moderate due to the Saharan dust. There is a high threat for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The rain chance will rise Friday through the weekend as Saharan dust moves away and more moisture moves in. The pattern will change as our steering flow will favor storms developing over on the east coast in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The CBS4 Next Weather team is monitoring a tropical wave located about midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

This disturbance remains disorganized and is struggling due to dry, Saharan dust across the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center now says this wave has no chance of development because environmental conditions are not favorable for it to form into a tropical cyclone as it continues to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour.