NEXT Weather: Highs in mid 90s, "feels like" temps could reach 115 degrees

MIAMI - The CBS Miami Next Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday due to an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward until 7 p.m. due to dangerous heat as heat index values that could reach up to 115 degrees.

Stay inside during hottest part of the day NEXT Weather

Record heat will be possible as highs rise to the mid to upper 90s. Miami will likely tie or break its current record high of 95 degrees.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Be safe and limit time outside. Hydration is the key with this extreme heat. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks if you need to work outside. Do not leave children or pets in enclosed hot vehicles.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida in the morning hours. Saharan dust has returned and the drier air will keep the rain chance relatively low over the next few days. But spotty storms will still be possible the rest of the work week.

Record heat possible NEXT Weather

We'll be flirting with record heat mid to late week as highs continue to soar to the mid to upper 90s.

This weekend the rain chance increases due to moisture associated with a tropical wave. With more wet weather around to bring us a little relief from the heat, our highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.