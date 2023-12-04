Watch CBS News
Miami weather: Dense fog to give way to warm, mostly dry day

By Alfred Charles

Miami weather for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023
MIAMI -- Most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a dense fog advisory as a thick cloud blanketed many areas early Monday.

The National Weather Service said visibility ranged to a mile and under for many areas, with the advisory set to expire around 9 a.m.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said near-record high temperatures are likely Monday before a cold front arrives mid-week bringing cooler weather.

"Today will be toasty," she said.

The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s with only a 10 percent chance for rain. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the low 80s, according to Gonzalez.

