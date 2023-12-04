Miami weather: Dense fog to give way to warm, mostly dry day
MIAMI -- Most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a dense fog advisory as a thick cloud blanketed many areas early Monday.
The National Weather Service said visibility ranged to a mile and under for many areas, with the advisory set to expire around 9 a.m.
CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said near-record high temperatures are likely Monday before a cold front arrives mid-week bringing cooler weather.
"Today will be toasty," she said.
The high temperature is expected to top out in the upper 80s with only a 10 percent chance for rain. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the low 80s, according to Gonzalez.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.