Miami Weather: Cooler & cloudy afternoon, weekend warm up

MIAMI - A cool, mostly cloudy, and breezy Friday ahead.

It was a cooler start in the morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s due to a cold front that moved through on Thursday. Expect plenty of cloud coverage throughout the day due to lingering moisture. Highs will be comfortable in the low 70s in the afternoon.

Friday night lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s with the chance for a few showers.

Nice start to the morning NEXT Weather

Saturday we stay mostly cloudy and breezy. As the winds begin to shift out of the east, this will moderate our temperatures. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

By Sunday morning we'll wake up to a milder morning with low 70s and highs will be warmer in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday due to the onshore flow.

Warmer Sunday NEXT Weather

Even warmer and more humid early to middle of next week with highs in the low 80s.