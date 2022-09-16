Miami Weather: Another round of afternoon storms, some could have heavy rainfall

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team has declared Friday a Weather Alert day due to the potential for more heavy rain and additional flooding.

A look ahead

After a quiet morning, some rain will likely move in mid to late morning. Numerous widespread storms will develop and some could turn strong. The most active weather will likely take place in the afternoon and evening hours.

The reason the rain chance will be highest on Friday is due to deep tropical moisture across South Florida as a stalled frontal boundary remains to our north.

Saturday the rain chance will still be high with the chance of scattered storms. As more of an east-southeast breeze develops, slow-moving storms will push inland later in the day. Sunday the storm chance decreases a bit and passing storms will be possible. Highs will remain near 90 degrees.

Early to the middle of next week, we will be watching Tropical Storm Fiona.