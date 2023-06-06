Miami Weather: Afternoon storms may have heavy rain, gusty winds

Storm impacts NEXT Weather

MIAMI - A few storms moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning. Scattered storms will be possible throughout the day.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal risk of severe weather. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and the slight chance of small hail. The worst weather will likely occur between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The rain chance is even higher Wednesday and Thursday due to an upper level low that will draw in more tropical moisture. There is a marginal risk of severe weather again. More widespread storms will be possible through Thursday.

Friday into the weekend we'll see more of a typical Summertime pattern with sun in the morning and spotty afternoon storms.