Miami Weather: Afternoon storms develop, heavy downpours possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Friday got off to a quiet start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a few spotty showers.

In the afternoon highs will soar to around 90 degrees and scattered storms will develop.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and parts of Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of severe weather due to the potential for isolated strong to severe storms that may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. There is a slight chance of small hail or an isolated tornado.

This weekend will be sizzling with highs climbing to the upper 80s and low 90s. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Saturday the rain chance will be lower with only a few storms possible in the afternoon.

Sunday will be windy with a higher chance for storms due to plenty of moisture ahead of our next cold front. Sunday storms likely develop in the afternoon into the evening. We'll enjoy drier air and less humidity early next week.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:03 AM

